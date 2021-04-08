Left Menu

Sagarmala project can enable Odisha to emerge as major logistics destination, says Naveen Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday chaired the first meeting of the State Sagarmala Committee and said that the project can further enable Odisha to emerge as a major logistics destination.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 08-04-2021 10:50 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 10:50 IST
Sagarmala project can enable Odisha to emerge as major logistics destination, says Naveen Patnaik
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (FIle photo). Image Credit: ANI

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday chaired the first meeting of the State Sagarmala Committee and said that the project can further enable Odisha to emerge as a major logistics destination. "The Port-led development through industrialisation and connectivity is a major focus of Sagarmala projects. We will also be prioritising the Coastal community development as an integrated part of this initiative," said Patnaik.

The Sagarmala Project has a vision for port-led development across the coast of India. It aims at port modernisation, port connectivity, port led industrialisation and coastal community development. The projects under this program will get 50 per cent funding from the Centre. Under this program, the State government has submitted 14 nos. of projects of various departments including Fishers and ARD, Chilka Development Authority, Commerce and Transport and Works Department. Out of these only two projects of the Commerce and Transport Department, Ro-Pax Jetty and Allied Infrastructure in Bhadrak, Kendrapada, Balugaon and Puri districts have been sanctioned by the Centre.

Patnaik further said that Odisha has the advantage of being strategically located with a long coastline. "We have a rich cultural heritage of maritime trade. We can become India's gateway to South East Asian countries," he stressed. Apart from the Paradip Port, the state government has been facilitating the development of various ports all along Odisha's coastline.

Moreover, the State Maritime Board is expected to be fully functional in the coming months. Hopefully, the Board will act as a catalyst for the overall development of the maritime sector in the state, he said. He also asked for close coordination with various departments and resolving the issues for timely completion of projects under Sagarmala. He urged all the departments concerned to prioritise these projects.

As per the presentation, the State has three ports in operation - Paradeep, Dhamara and Gopalpur. As many as four ports including Subarnarekha, Astharang, Riverine port at Kendrapada and Jatadhar Muhan Port are in the pipeline. Besides, there are 8 potential locations for the development of ports. Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO) CMD Sanjay Singh said 3 logistic park projects at Dhamara, Gopalpur and Subarnarekha are under preparation. "The proposals will be sent soon. Other Departments were asked to finalise projets under the Sagarmala project," the Chief Minister concluded. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

How AI and Machine Learning Are Helping In Cybersecurity?

Myanmar ambassador to London locked out of embassy after breaking with military

One Piece Chapter 1010: Is Orochi dead or alive after Scabbards Fight?

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Kremlin says it has to be ready for worst-case U.S. sanctions scenario

The Kremlin said on Thursday that Russia had to be ready for the worst-case scenario in terms of U.S. sanctions because of what it described as Washingtons hostile and unpredictable policy towards Moscow.The United States has threatened to ...

SSLC, higher secondary exams begin in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 8 PTIThe Secondary School Leaving Certificate SSLC and Higher Secondary HSC exams for the year 2021 began in Kerala on Thursday adhering to strict COVID-19 health protocols.The SSLC exams will be held till April 29 w...

COVID-19 vaccines stock won't last for more than 2 days: Odisha Health Min

Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das on Thursday said the state has a stock of COVID-19 vaccine only for the next two days. Right now we have 5.34 lakhs doses. We administer 2.5 lakh vaccines daily. So, our stock will last for 2 more day...

Movement of essential goods, medical and other essential services shall be exempted from night curfew in Gautam Buddh Nagar: DM Suhas L Y.

Movement of essential goods, medical and other essential services shall be exempted from night curfew in Gautam Buddh Nagar DM Suhas L Y....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021