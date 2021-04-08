Maharashtra CM takes second dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday took his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-04-2021 13:05 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 13:05 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday took his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. "CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray took his second dose of COVID-19 vaccine today," tweeted Office of Uddhav Thackeray.
He took the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on March 11. Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi.
India, in a landmark achievement, has administered over 9 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses till now. PM Modi flagged off the first phase of the pan-India rollout of the COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
