Maharashtra CM takes second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday took his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. "CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray took his second dose of COVID-19 vaccine today," tweeted Office of Uddhav Thackeray.

He took the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on March 11. Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi.

India, in a landmark achievement, has administered over 9 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses till now. PM Modi flagged off the first phase of the pan-India rollout of the COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16. (ANI)

