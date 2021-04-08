COVID-19 vaccination figures cross 9 crore-mark in India

Left Menu

The Union Health Ministry on Thursday said the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 9 crores.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2021 13:38 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 13:38 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Union Health Ministry on Thursday said the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 9 crores. According to the health ministry, cumulatively 9,01,98,673 vaccine doses have been administered through 13,77,304 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. Nearly 30 lakh vaccination doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

Eight states account for 60 per cent of the total doses given so far in the country. As on Day-82 of the vaccination drive (April 7, 2021), 29,79,292 vaccine doses were given. Out of which, 26,90,031 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 38,760 sessions for 1st dose and 2,89,261 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of the vaccine.

"These include 89,68,151 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 54,18,084 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 97,67,538 FLWs (1st dose), 44,11,609 FLWs (2nd dose), 3,63,32,851 1st dose beneficiaries and 11,39,291 2nd dose beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 2,36,94,487 (1st dose) and 4,66,662 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years," according to the statement. In terms of the number of daily doses administered globally, India stands at the top with an average of 34,30,502 doses administered per day.

With 1,26,789 new cases in the last 24 hours, India's daily new cases continue to rise. Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Kerala and Punjab have shown a rise in the COVID daily new cases. 84.21 per cent of the new cases are reported from these 10 states.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 59,907 followed by Chhattisgarh with 10,310 while Karnataka reported 6,976 new cases. The ministry said that the national weekly positivity rate has increased by 6.21 per cent from 2.19 per cent to 8.40 per cent during this same time period.

"India's total active caseload has reached 9,10,319. It now comprises 7.04 per cent of the country's total positive cases. A net incline of 66,846 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours," it said. Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala cumulatively account for 74.13 per cent of India's total active cases whereas Maharashtra alone accounts for 55.26 per cent of the total active caseload of the country.

"With 59,258 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours, India's cumulative recoveries stand at 1,18,51,393 today and the national recovery rate is 91.67 per cent," it added. 685 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Ten States account for 87.59 per cent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (322). Punjab follows with 62 daily deaths. Assam, Ladakh (UT), Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Nagaland, Tripura, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Manipur, Lakshadweep, Mizoram, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Arunachal Pradesh have not reported any COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

