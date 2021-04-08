Left Menu

Christchurch’s Richmond suburb to soon have new community hub

The Minister for Land Information, Damien O’Connor said that LINZ, on behalf of the Crown, will gift a Vogel Street house to the local trust to run on behalf of the wider community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 08-04-2021 13:56 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 13:56 IST
Christchurch’s Richmond suburb to soon have new community hub
“We’re pleased that we’ve been able to find a solution that serves the needs of the wider community ahead of the land’s ownership being transferred to the Council,” Damien O’Connor said. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Christchurch's Richmond suburb will soon have a new community hub, following the gifting of a red-zoned property by Land Information New Zealand (LINZ) to the Richmond Community Gardens Trust.

The Minister for Land Information, Damien O'Connor said that LINZ, on behalf of the Crown, will gift a Vogel Street house to the local trust to run on behalf of the wider community.

Last year, in response to increasing demand for community facilities at the nearby Avebury House, the Trust approached LINZ about using the Vogel Street property as a meeting space for community groups.

LINZ consulted with the future landowner, Christchurch City Council, which agreed that gifting the property to the Trust 'as is was the best approach.

"We're pleased that we've been able to find a solution that serves the needs of the wider community ahead of the land's ownership being transferred to the Council," Damien O'Connor said.

"With the 2019 Regeneration Plan as our roadmap, this was a unique opportunity to support the local community. It's another positive step forward in Christchurch's regeneration as the Crown progressively hands responsibility for the red zone to the Council."

Located on Crown-owned red zone land in the Otākaro Avon River Corridor (OARC), the house experienced minimal earthquake damage. The Trust will be responsible for bringing it up to public-use standards and for any ongoing costs.

The Trust runs an established neighbouring community garden and is committed to activation of the wider red zone, said Trust Chair Hayley Guglietta.

The property will provide much-needed additional workshop space for horticultural and other nearby activities which support red zone regeneration.

The new indoor space will strengthen and widen community networks in the area.

LINZ is responsible for Crown-owned land in the river corridor red zone, with that ownership progressively transferring to Christchurch City Council in phases.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

How AI and Machine Learning Are Helping In Cybersecurity?

Myanmar ambassador to London locked out of embassy after breaking with military

One Piece Chapter 1010: Is Orochi dead or alive after Scabbards Fight?

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

National Treasury working hard to solve e-Tender portal crash

National Treasury says its technicians are working around the clock to solve a technical problem that saw its e-Tender portal experience technical difficulties.In a statement, the department on Wednesday said the ICT server infrastructure t...

Soccer-Mbappe answers his critics with another brutal Champions League display

Kylian Mbappe has repeatedly been criticised for some sub-par performances this season but the France striker has also proved his worth with a number of sublime performances in the Champions League knockout ties. The 22-year-old bagged a do...

General Mills India Center is Great Place to Work - Certified

Mumbai Maharashtra India, April 8 ANIBusinessWire India General Mills India Center GIC, Mumbai - part of US-based General Mills Inc. - has been recognised as a Great Place to Work - a definitive Employer-of-Choice certification which benchm...

Kremlin says it has to be ready for worst-case U.S. sanctions scenario

The Kremlin said on Thursday that Russia had to be ready for the worst-case scenario in terms of U.S. sanctions because of what it described as Washingtons hostile and unpredictable policy towards Moscow.The United States has threatened to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021