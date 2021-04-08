Christchurch’s Richmond suburb to soon have new community hub

Christchurch's Richmond suburb will soon have a new community hub, following the gifting of a red-zoned property by Land Information New Zealand (LINZ) to the Richmond Community Gardens Trust.

The Minister for Land Information, Damien O'Connor said that LINZ, on behalf of the Crown, will gift a Vogel Street house to the local trust to run on behalf of the wider community.

Last year, in response to increasing demand for community facilities at the nearby Avebury House, the Trust approached LINZ about using the Vogel Street property as a meeting space for community groups.

LINZ consulted with the future landowner, Christchurch City Council, which agreed that gifting the property to the Trust 'as is was the best approach.

"We're pleased that we've been able to find a solution that serves the needs of the wider community ahead of the land's ownership being transferred to the Council," Damien O'Connor said.

"With the 2019 Regeneration Plan as our roadmap, this was a unique opportunity to support the local community. It's another positive step forward in Christchurch's regeneration as the Crown progressively hands responsibility for the red zone to the Council."

Located on Crown-owned red zone land in the Otākaro Avon River Corridor (OARC), the house experienced minimal earthquake damage. The Trust will be responsible for bringing it up to public-use standards and for any ongoing costs.

The Trust runs an established neighbouring community garden and is committed to activation of the wider red zone, said Trust Chair Hayley Guglietta.

The property will provide much-needed additional workshop space for horticultural and other nearby activities which support red zone regeneration.

The new indoor space will strengthen and widen community networks in the area.

LINZ is responsible for Crown-owned land in the river corridor red zone, with that ownership progressively transferring to Christchurch City Council in phases.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)