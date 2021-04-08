Left Menu

Skill India conducts first-of-its-kind regional workshop for PMKVY 3.0 in Sikkim

During the day-long workshop, various schemes and programme, management structures and processes, enhanced infrastructure, and local challenges were discussed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2021 20:32 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 20:32 IST
Ministry of Skill Development &Entrepreneurship was formed on November 9, 2014, by the Government of India to focus on enhancing employability of skills. Image Credit: Wikipedia

With a vision to empower the youth of the North Eastern Region (NER) with industry-relevant skills to enhance their productivity and contribute to the economy, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) today conducted a first-of-its-kind regional workshop for Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) 3.0 in Gangtok, Sikkim. Key personnel of State Skill Development Missions (SSDMs) and District Skill Committees (DSCs) across all eight states - Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram Nagaland and Tripura participated in the workshop. Aimed at learning from the best practices, understanding the challenges related to PMKVY 3.0, and building understanding about using the technical platform - Skill India Portal (SIP), workshop witnessed participation of central / state officials.

Several dignitaries including Shri Satish Chandra Rai, Advisor, Skill Development Department, Sikkim; Shri Praveen Kumar, Secretary, MSDE; Shri Atul Kumar Tiwari, Addl. Secretary, MSDE; Dr Manish Kumar, MD & CEO, NSDC, Shri Sanjeev Kumar Jt. Director (Skill Development), MSDE; Smt. Ganga Devi Pradhan, Secretary, Skill Development Department, Sikkim among others attended the workshop. Various Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) also attended the workshop through video conferencing.

Sharing his thoughts, Shri Praveen Kumar, Secretary, MSDE, said, "Under the 'Act East' vision of our Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi, priority is being accorded to the overall development of the North Eastern Region. Aligned with the Government's relentless efforts to drive holistic development of the NER region, today's workshop has been envisioned to enhance the scope and impact of skill development efforts under PMKVY 3.0 across all eight states to empower the youth in North East India become industry- ready for jobs of the future. Today's discussion was also instrumental in understanding the constraints faced by local authorities and key learnings which will help us to develop an even better PMKVY 4.0 scheme."

Smt. Ganga Devi Pradhan, Secretary, Skill Development Department, Government of Sikkim said "North Eastern states are unique in terms of their rich natural as well as agro-climatic resources, diverse culture, and native trades and hence the support of SSDMs and DSCs is essential for the well-orchestrated implementation of PMKVY 3.0. This workshop has established that their inputs and insights will play an integral role in the success of the scheme. It is therefore critical for all of us to join forces and support the Government's efforts to not only promote NER's arts and crafts and culture but to also bolster the skilling ecosystem to create a resilient and prolific workforce."

During the day-long workshop, various schemes and programme, management structures and processes, enhanced infrastructure, and local challenges were discussed. A comprehensive discussion with all eight state teams took place where the state officials provided their valuable inputs. Also, there were deliberations around the convergence of PMKVY 3.0 with other schemes such as the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS), Jan Shikshan Sansthan (JSS), ITIs, and others as well. Under PMKVY 1.0 and PMKVY 2.0, more than 1.21 crore youth have been oriented successfully through an improved standardized skilling ecosystem in the country.

Ministry of Skill Development &Entrepreneurship was formed on November 9, 2014, by the Government of India to focus on enhancing employability of skills. The Ministry aims at bridging the gap between demand and supply of skilled manpower to build new skills and innovation not only for existing jobs but also for jobs that are to be created. To date, around 5.5 crore people have been trained under Skill India. Under its flagship programme, PMKVY 1.0 and PMKVY 2.0 more than 1.21 crore youth have been trained.

(With Inputs from PIB)

