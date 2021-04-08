Left Menu

Spanish government stops auction of a possible Caravaggio

Auction house Ansorena said it had withdrawn the painting identified as "The Crown of Thorns", with a starting price of just 1,500 euros ($1,785) from sale, after the ministry told it on Wednesday the work could not be exported and experts were studying its provenance. Currently attributed to an artist belonging to the circle of 17th century Spanish painter Jose de Ribera, the oil painting depicts an agonized Christ, blood dripping from his crown of thorns.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 08-04-2021 21:46 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 21:43 IST
Spanish government stops auction of a possible Caravaggio
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A last-minute intervention by Spain's Culture Ministry has prevented a painting it believes could be the work of Italian master Caravaggio from going on the auction block in Madrid on Thursday. Auction house Ansorena said it had withdrawn the painting identified as "The Crown of Thorns", with a starting price of just 1,500 euros ($1,785) from sale, after the ministry told it on Wednesday the work could not be exported and experts were studying its provenance.

Currently attributed to an artist belonging to the circle of 17th century Spanish painter Jose de Ribera, the oil painting depicts an agonized Christ, blood dripping from his crown of thorns. "Let's see if it is a Caravaggio, or was painted by a follower of Ribera, as previously attributed," Culture Minister Jose Manuel Rodriguez Uribes told reporters.

"Anyway, the decision (to ban export) was right because the painting is valuable," he added. The ministry intervened after some experts expressed doubts about the attribution. Now Spanish authorities have to determine if the Italian baroque painter, who died in 1610 in his late 30s after a turbulent life, is the real painter. Caravaggio was a master of using the chiaroscuro technique of lighting to make his subjects seem to come alive.

Very few of his works, which are worth millions, are in private collections. ($1 = 0.8401 euro)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

Google releases Android 12 Developer Preview 2.2 with several fixes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Large spinal tumour removed from young patient in high-risk surgery in Delhi

A very large spinal tumour was removed from a 22-year-old patient in a high-risk surgery at a leading private facility here, hospital authorities said on Thursday.The patient suffered from persistent back pain, which had been previously tre...

US STOCKS-Tech boost lifts S&P to record as U.S. Treasury yields retreat

The SP 500 hit a record high on Thursday, as Treasury yields fell following softer-than-anticipated labor market data and helped lift technology and other growth stocks.Weekly initial jobless claims data showed a second straight rise, confl...

'Spider-Man' and other Sony films to hit Netflix after theaters

Streaming service Netflix Inc reached a deal to offer new Spider-Man movies and other films from Sony Pictures to U.S. customers after they play in theaters, the companies said on Thursday. The five-year arrangement will begin with the 2022...

Several areas declared 'micro containment zones' in Jammu

Jammu District Magistrate Anshul Garg on Thursday declared several areas as micro-containment zones to contain the soaring coronavirus cases.The area in and around Government Gandhi Memorial, Science College, Canal Road, falling under the N...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021