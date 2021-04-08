Left Menu

Army conducts lecture to raise awareness about COVID-19 vaccination in J-K

As part of the World Health Day celebration and to raise awareness about the importance of COVID-19 vaccination, a lecture was conducted by Rashtriya Rifles of the Indian Army in various schools so that the myths being propagated can be countered at the grassroots level.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 08-04-2021 23:09 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 23:09 IST
Army conducts lecture to raise awareness about COVID-19 vaccination in J-K
Rashtriya Rifles conducted COVID awareness lecture on World Health Day . Image Credit: ANI

As part of the World Health Day celebration and to raise awareness about the importance of COVID-19 vaccination, a lecture was conducted by Rashtriya Rifles of the Indian Army in various schools so that the myths being propagated can be countered at the grassroots level. According to an official release, the inaccessibility of medical awareness in the remote areas of Jammu and Kashmir is due to hilly terrain and the inaccessibility of medical authorities into remote areas, the general population in these villages is unaware of the benefits of inoculation. Therefore, the Kalakot garrison and its troops present in a block of Pouni, Talwara and Mohogala took up the responsibility to spread the word to rouse awareness on this pertinent topic.

A large population in these areas has a limited understanding of the current situation of a pandemic. In the lack of available information via media, a number of rumours and myths have cropped up which is further proving to be detrimental to vaccination drive and the fight against coronavirus. "In order to counter these rumors and myths, the Rashtriya Riffles troops reached out to the children of schools to take this message to their homes and villages and encourage the max population to join the vaccination drive and eradicate the COVID-19 pandemic," the official release read.

Taking advantage of the World Health Day celebrations, troops of Rashtriya Rifles on Wednesday conducted lectures on COVID safety measures, symptoms of the disease, and effects of the vaccination. "The initiative aims to recruit children as COVID warriors and myth busters in the COVID-19 vaccination drive. The novel idea will invigorate the proliferation of correct information and boost efforts of the government to innoculate a maximum number of citizens and eradicate coronavirus from our nation," the statement read. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

Google releases Android 12 Developer Preview 2.2 with several fixes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Digital art gets physical home, buyers in New York gallery

Digital art, whose prices can now rival those of Old Master paintings, is on display at a new physical gallery in New York that aims to show how such pieces can fit into the home or office.Digital artist Beeple made headlines in March when ...

Large spinal tumour removed from young patient in high-risk surgery in Delhi

A very large spinal tumour was removed from a 22-year-old patient in a high-risk surgery at a leading private facility here, hospital authorities said on Thursday.The patient suffered from persistent back pain, which had been previously tre...

US STOCKS-Tech boost lifts S&P to record as U.S. Treasury yields retreat

The SP 500 hit a record high on Thursday, as Treasury yields fell following softer-than-anticipated labor market data and helped lift technology and other growth stocks.Weekly initial jobless claims data showed a second straight rise, confl...

'Spider-Man' and other Sony films to hit Netflix after theaters

Streaming service Netflix Inc reached a deal to offer new Spider-Man movies and other films from Sony Pictures to U.S. customers after they play in theaters, the companies said on Thursday. The five-year arrangement will begin with the 2022...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021