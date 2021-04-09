Encounter underway between terrorists, security forces in J-K's Awantipora
An encounter is currently underway between terrorists and security forces at Nowbugh in the Tral area of Awantipora district in Jammu and Kashmir.ANI | Awantipora (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 09-04-2021 08:35 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 08:35 IST
An encounter is currently underway between terrorists and security forces at Nowbugh in the Tral area of Awantipora district in Jammu and Kashmir. Kashmir Zone Police in a tweet informed that police and security forces are carrying out the operation.
"Encounter has started at Nowbugh in Tral area of Awantipora. Police and security forces are on the job," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
