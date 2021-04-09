Left Menu

Encounter underway between terrorists, security forces in J-K's Awantipora

An encounter is currently underway between terrorists and security forces at Nowbugh in the Tral area of Awantipora district in Jammu and Kashmir.

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

An encounter is currently underway between terrorists and security forces at Nowbugh in the Tral area of Awantipora district in Jammu and Kashmir. Kashmir Zone Police in a tweet informed that police and security forces are carrying out the operation.

"Encounter has started at Nowbugh in Tral area of Awantipora. Police and security forces are on the job," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

