COVID-19: Bengaluru Archdiocese suspends public religious services till April 20

All public religious services in churches and chapels across Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural districts of the Archdiocese will be suspended till April 20. "All the public religious services in Churches, Chapels and institutions of Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural districts of our Archdiocese will be suspended from 7 to 20 April. However, Churches and Chapels may be kept open for private visits and adoration," said Archbishop of Bengaluru Dr Peter Machado in a statement on Wednesday.

"The Priests may celebrate the religious services in private with a few or no participation of the public. In any case, maximum precautions and standard operating procedures have to be strictly followed," said the Archbishop. He further said that not more than 50 people will be allowed for funeral services and there will be no funeral mass in the Churches, but it may be celebrated in the cemeteries with SOPs in place.

In the case of sacramental celebrations (baptism, first holy communion, confirmation, marriages etc) which are pre-arranged in this period, not more than 50 people will be allowed. If possible, they will be held behind closed doors with SOPs in place. "The liturgical services such daily and Sunday Holy Masses in different languages, Eucharistic Adoration and other paraliturgical celebrations will be live-streamed on our Archdiocesan YouTube, Facebook and other links," he said.

The parishes are also allowed to live-stream their liturgical services to their parish community by giving sufficient information and publicity for it. (ANI)

