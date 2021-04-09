Ladakh plans to provide tap water connection to every household by 2022

Ladakh has planned to achieve the target of providing a tap connection to every rural household by 2022 under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

The Union Territory on Friday presented its annual action plan to provide tap water connection to the rural households before the committee of the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, Ministry of Jal Shakti. The panel carries out rigorous scrutiny of the proposed annual action plan prepared by states and Union Territories before finalising the same. Thereafter, funds are released throughout the year and regular field visits, review meetings are held to ensure implementation of the annual action plan to achieve the goal of Jal Jeevan Mission.

''Ladakh has planned to accomplish the ambitious target of providing tap connection to every rural household, that is 100 per cent coverage, by 2022. Slow progress was made by the Union Territory last year primarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown,'' the Jal Shakti Ministry said in a statement. The Union Territory plans to provide tap connections to 32,514 households during the 2021-22 fiscal, and to the remaining 11,568 households by next year, it added. Out of 44,082 rural households in Ladakh, only 3,760 households have been provided with tap connections so far. Ladakh plans to provide tap connections in 451 schools, 449 Anganwadi centres, 13 ashramshala, 191-gram panchayat buildings and 327 healthcare centres. The UT administration assured that in the current year, they will form Village Water Sanitation Committees and prepare a Village Action Plan, it said. The Jal Jeevan Mission aims to provide tap water connections to all rural households.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)