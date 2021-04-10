Leopard found dead near Karamadai Range Forest in Tamil Nadu
A leopard was found dead near Karamadai Range Forest in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore on Saturday. The forest department officials reached the spot to investigate the cause of its death.
Postmortem of the carcasses of the animal expected to be done soon. More details are awaited. (ANI)
