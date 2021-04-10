Left Menu

10 killed after truck falls into gorge in UP's Etawah

At least 10 people were killed and many were injured as a truck on which they were travelling fell into a gorge in UP's Etawah on Saturday, police said.

ANI | Etawah (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 10-04-2021 19:55 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 19:55 IST
District Magistrate Etawah speaking to media on Saturday. . Image Credit: ANI

At least 10 people were killed and many were injured as a truck on which they were travelling fell into a gorge in UP's Etawah on Saturday, police said. "Around 65 passengers were on board the truck. Critical patients have been referred to Saifai. The investigation is underway," the District Magistrate Shruti Singh said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Singh said that a DCM truck was headed from Pinahat of Bah tehsil with passengers who were going to hoist the flag at Lakhna temple. The DCM was carrying a number of women and children too.

The DCM fell in a 35 feet deep pit in the Kassaua area of the district and 10 men died on the spot. District Magistrate Shruti Singh arrived at the district hospital to enquire about the injured and said that 10 people while several others have been injured. Relief work is going on at the spot and the injured are being treated at the district hospital.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his condolence to the kin of the deceased and also directed financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to be provided to the dependents of those who died in the accident. The Chief Minister directed the officials to reach the spot immediately and conduct relief and rescue operations at a rapid pace and said that proper arrangements should be made for the treatment of those injured in the accident. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

