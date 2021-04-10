J-K: One terrorist killed in encounter in Shopian
One unidentified terrorist was neutralised on Saturday in an ongoing encounter in Hadipora of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, the Kashmir Zone Police said on Saturday. The encounter started earlier in the day.
"01 unidentified terrorist killed. Operation going on. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
