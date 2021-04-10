Fewer number of devotees recorded at Haridwar this Kumbh, says DGP

With surging Covid-19 cases in Uttarakhand, Har Ki Pauri ghat in Haridwar is witnessing lesser devotees arriving for the holy dip during the ongoing Kumbh festival. Speaking to ANI, the Director-General of Police Ashok Kumar on Saturday said: "With the crowds not yet to attend the Maha Kumbh, common people now can take a holy dip until 7 am."

The DGP further said that a crowd of 50 lakh people expected on the day but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, lesser number of people are attending the fair. However, the situation will be clear by tomorrow night (Sunday night), he said. "Trains are also allowed to reach Haridwar and further decision regarding the trains will be taken according to the circumstances," the DGP added.

He also said that he would himself be camping in Haridwar from April 11 to 14. During the holy month, three major bathing days (shahi snan or royal baths) fall on April 12, 14 and 27. Talking about the night curfew, the DGP said that it has been imposed only in Dehradun city, not in the countryside area. There is rising number of coronavirus cases, so people have to be careful, the curfew will be imposed from 10 pm to 5 am.

The Uttarakhand government has already released a set of guidelines that is to be followed, which requires people to strictly adhere to COVID-19 norms, including a negative RT-PCR test report. This year the Kumbh has been curtailed to one month and will culminate on Arpil 30.Kumbh is held periodically at four different locations in India (Nashik, Haridwar, Prayagraj and Ujjain) every four years.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand reported 1,233 new COVID-19 cases, 317 recoveries and three deaths in the last 24 hours today. The total number of the cases stand at 1,07,479. There are 6,241 active cases reported in the said period. The death toll stands at 1,752. While total recoveries in the state is 97,644. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)