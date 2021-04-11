Iran reports incident in Natanz nuclear site, no casualties - Press TV

A problem with electrical power caused an incident in Iran's Natanz underground uranium enrichment facility, Iranian Press TV quoted the country's Atomic Energy Organisation's spokesman as saying on Sunday, adding that there were no casualties.

A fire broke out at the nuclear facility last year, which the government said was an attempt to sabotage Iran's nuclear programme. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Kim Coghill)

