Iran reports electrical problem in Natanz nuclear site, no casualties

Iran reports electrical problem in Natanz nuclear site, no casualtiesReuters | Tehran | Updated: 11-04-2021 11:21 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 11:09 IST
A problem with electrical power caused an incident in Iran's Natanz underground nuclear facility, Iranian Press TV reported, a day after Tehran launched new advanced uranium enrichment centrifuges in the site.
"The incident caused no casualties or pollution," Iran's Atomic Energy Organization spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi said. Last year, a fire broke out at the Natanz nuclear facility, which the government said was an attempt to sabotage Iran's nuclear programme.
"Electricity was affected at the Natanz facility," Kamalvandi said.
