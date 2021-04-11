Iran reports electrical problem in Natanz nuclear site, no casualties

A problem with electrical power caused an incident in Iran's Natanz underground nuclear facility, Iranian Press TV reported, a day after Tehran launched new advanced uranium enrichment centrifuges in the site.

"The incident caused no casualties or pollution," Iran's Atomic Energy Organization spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi said. Last year, a fire broke out at the Natanz nuclear facility, which the government said was an attempt to sabotage Iran's nuclear programme.

"Electricity was affected at the Natanz facility," Kamalvandi said.

