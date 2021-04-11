Three held for bike theft in Bihar, test positive for COVID-19

Three suspects who were arrested for alleged bike theft in Bihar's Muzzafarpur have tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday. The police said that the accused will be sent to the hospital for treatment.

Upendra Kumar Singh, Assistant Sub-Inspector Karja station said, "3 people arrested in a bike theft case were found COVID-19 positive. We have recovered the motorcycle and will send the accused for treatment."

According to Union Health Ministry, Bihar reported 1,853 new COVID-19 cases and 3 deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 9,358 active cases in the state. As many as 2,65,048 recoveries and 1,598 deaths have been reported so far. (ANI)

