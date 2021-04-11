Left Menu

WB registered 79.90 per cent polling in fourth phase

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 11-04-2021 20:45 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 20:43 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal registered 79.90 per cent polling during the fourth phase of assembly elections held in 44 constituencies spread across five districts, state chief electoral officer Ariz Aftab said on Sunday.

The highest turnout of 84.76 per cent was registered in Cooch Behar district while it was 82.54 per cent in Alipurduar during the polling held on Saturday, he said.

While in Hooghly the turnout was recorded at 79.75 per cent, it was 77.25 per cent in South Parganas and 77.24 per cent in Howrah, the CEO said.

Elections were held in 15,940 polling stations in nine seats in Howrah district, 11 in South 24 Parganas, five in Alipurduar, nine in Coochbehar and ten in Hooghly.

West Bengal had registered 84.13 per cent voting in the first phase, 86.11 per cent in the second phase and 84.61 per cent in the third phase of polling.

Polling is scheduled to be held in four other phases on April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29.

The votes will be counted on May 2.

