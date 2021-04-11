UK's Princess Anne says her father was her 'teacher, supporter and critic'

Britain's Princess Anne said her father Prince Philip had been her teacher, supporter and critic, and he had left a legacy that would inspire. "You know it's going to happen but you are never really ready," Queen Elizabeth's only daughter said of her father's death on Friday.

"My father has been my teacher, my supporter and my critic, but mostly it is his example of a life well lived and service freely given that I most wanted to emulate."

