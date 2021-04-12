Left Menu

UK investors expand anti-slavery push to construction, materials sectors

A UK investor coalition that presses companies to unearth modern-day slavery in their supply chains said on Monday it was going to expand its campaign into the construction and materials sectors. It said it would start engaging with companies in the construction and materials sector in the third quarter of 2021. There has been a growing focus on ethical issues in corporate supply chains.

Reuters | Updated: 12-04-2021 04:31 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 04:31 IST
UK investors expand anti-slavery push to construction, materials sectors

A UK investor coalition that presses companies to unearth modern-day slavery in their supply chains said on Monday it was going to expand its campaign into the construction and materials sectors. The 'Find It, Fix It, Prevent It' initiative - founded in 2019 by CCLA Investment Management - has focused up to now on the hospitality industry.

"The construction industry is estimated to contain 18% of the world’s victims of forced labour," CCLA's chief executive, Peter Hugh Smith, said. "It also has a complicated supply chain that spans the globe. Both of these factors make it an important sector for investors to engage in addressing modern slavery.”

The coalition said it now had 56 investors among its members - including M&G, Fidelity International, Schroders and Edentree - that together managed 7 trillion pounds ($9.6 trillion) in assets. It said it would start engaging with companies in the construction and materials sector in the third quarter of 2021.

There has been a growing focus on ethical issues in corporate supply chains. A separate group of religious and socially conscious investors, backed by the Interfaith Center on Corporate Responsibility, told Reuters last month it was ramping up pressure on Western apparel companies with supply chains in China.

Sara Thornton, The UK’s Independent Anti-Slavery Commissioner said in a statement that companies had to do more to protect vulnerable workers. "Investors have a pivotal role to play in ensuring that they do this," she added.

($1 = 0.7295 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.Trump tells Republican donors hell help win Congress in 2022Former President Donald Trump vowed to help Republicans win seats in Congress in 2022 elections but lashed out at two top ...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Steph Currys offensive explosion helps Warriors crush RocketsStephen Curry poured in a game-high 38 points to move within 18 of Wilt Chamberlains career franchise record Saturday night, l...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.Iran says Natanz nuclear site hit by terrorism - TVAn incident at Irans Natanz nuclear facility on Sunday was caused by an act of nuclear terrorism, the countrys nuclear chief Ali Akbar Sa...

Golf-Scott has idea of reception awaiting Masters champion Matsuyama

Adam Scott vividly remembers the reception he received in Japan after winning the Masters eight years ago, so the Australian has an inkling of what Hideki Matsuyama has in store when he returns home wearing the champions green jacket.Scott,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021