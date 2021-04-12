Terrorists misused mosques for attacks in J-K's Pampore, Sopore and Shopian: IGP Kashmir

Inspector General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar on Monday informed that terrorists misused mosques for attacks here in Pampore, Sopore and Shopian. According to the IGP, terrorists misused mosques for attacks in Pampore on June 19, 2020, Sopore on July 1, 2020, and Shopian on April 9, 2021.

"Terrorists misused mosques for terror attacks in Pampore on June 19, 2020, Sopore on July 1, 2020, and Shopian on April 9, 2021. Public, Masjid Intizamia, civil societies and media should condemn such acts," he said. On April 9, a total of five terrorists were killed in an encounter with security in Shopian, where terrorists were holed up inside a mosque.

In the Pampore encounter on June 19, 2020, three terrorists were killed, who had entered the Jamia mosque to take refuge. On July 1, 2020, a jawan and a civilian died while three personnel sustained injuries after terrorists fired on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) party from a Masjid in Sopore. (ANI)

