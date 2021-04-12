Terrorists misused mosques for attacks in J-K's Pampore, Sopore and Shopian: IGP Kashmir
Inspector General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar on Monday informed that terrorists misused mosques for attacks here in Pampore, Sopore and Shopian.ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 12-04-2021 09:24 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 09:24 IST
Inspector General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar on Monday informed that terrorists misused mosques for attacks here in Pampore, Sopore and Shopian. According to the IGP, terrorists misused mosques for attacks in Pampore on June 19, 2020, Sopore on July 1, 2020, and Shopian on April 9, 2021.
"Terrorists misused mosques for terror attacks in Pampore on June 19, 2020, Sopore on July 1, 2020, and Shopian on April 9, 2021. Public, Masjid Intizamia, civil societies and media should condemn such acts," he said. On April 9, a total of five terrorists were killed in an encounter with security in Shopian, where terrorists were holed up inside a mosque.
In the Pampore encounter on June 19, 2020, three terrorists were killed, who had entered the Jamia mosque to take refuge. On July 1, 2020, a jawan and a civilian died while three personnel sustained injuries after terrorists fired on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) party from a Masjid in Sopore. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vijay Kumar
- Shopian
- a Central Reserve Police Force
- Jamia
- jawan
- Sopore
- Pampore
- CRPF
ALSO READ
Army jawan killed in encounter with terrorists in J-K cremated in native UP village
Officers, jawans can be terminated even after 20 years of service: Army chief on recruitment scam
MP: SAF jawan kills fianc e's brother over her refusal to marry
Kejriwal condoles death of jawans in Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh
Chhattisgarh: Bodies of 17 jawans recovered; toll rises to 22