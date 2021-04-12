Left Menu

Employees performing duty to receive March salaries today: KSRTC

As the ongoing strike by the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) entered its fifth day on Sunday, the corporation stated that the employees who are performing their duties despite being instigated and threatened by their co-workers to go on strike, will receive their March salaries today.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 12-04-2021 11:11 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 11:11 IST
Employees performing duty to receive March salaries today: KSRTC
A deserted bus terminal in Bengaluru. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

As the ongoing strike by the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) entered its fifth day on Sunday, the corporation stated that the employees who are performing their duties despite being instigated and threatened by their co-workers to go on strike, will receive their March salaries today. A notice issued by the KSRTC on Sunday said, "Our dedicated employees performed duty even though there is a lot of instigation and threat for their life by the co workers, those employee's March salary will be released tomorrow."

It further said that the student passes and monthly passes shall be provided till the period of the strike. The KSRTC in the notice also stated that it will not consider requests for inter corporation transfers of employees who are instigating, threatening colleagues for the strike and are hindering bus services, thereby causing inconvenience to the public.

"The miscreant employees who are already working in the division with request transfers will be resend it to their original depot/division," the notice said. It further informed that the total number of first information reports (FIRs) registered in different police stations since April 7, 201, till Sunday was 22 in connection with the misconduct of 14 employees, adding that two employees were also arrested.

A total of 14 buses were damaged till Sunday in incidents during the strike, including stone-pelting on two buses in Mangaluru, said the KSRTC in the notice. It stated that as of Sunday, a total of 2663 buses operated (including night out buses) from all the four corporations.

552 KRTC buses operated to Tamil Nadu (Chennai, Ooty, Pudukottai, Madurai, Kumbakonam, Chidambaram, Tanjavoor, Salem), 342 buses to Andhra Pradesh (Tirupati, Vijayawada, Srikalahasthi, Nellore, Rayadurga, Manthralaya), 39 to Telangana (Hyderabad, Secunderabad) and 32 to Kerala (Ernakulam, Cannanoor, Kozhikode, Kasargod, Thrissur) on Sunday, it added. With the stalemate between the government and employees of the four transport corporations in the state, over their demand for wages as per the 6th Pay Commission continuing, the majority of workers did not turn up for work, resulting in buses remaining off-road, affecting commuters.

The Corporation has been warning employees about continuing with the strike and has started taking actions against trainee employees and issuing notice for absence from work. The KSRTC on Saturday ordered transfers of 73 drivers and conductors, four traffic supervisory staff and 11 mechanical staff for allegedly instigating other employees to go on strike. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Ecuador shuns socialism with Lasso's surprise election

Ecuadorean banker Guillermo Lasso unexpectedly won the nations presidency on promises to revive an economy battered by coronavirus as his rivals vows of a return to socialist largesse failed to win over a skeptical electorate.Lasso took 52 ...

Dubai parts with curtain covers for restaurants in Ramadan

Dubai is parting with a longstanding requirement that restaurants be covered by curtains in the daytime during Ramadan to shield the sight of food from people fasting. The move, announced Sunday by the city-states Economic Development Depar...

Amazon India launches mentor programme for startups, emerging brands

Amazon India on Sunday announced the launch of its Mentor Connect programme, which is aimed at accelerating the growth of startups and emerging brand owners enrolled under its Amazon Launchpad initiative.Through the programme, startups and ...

JMC bags new orders worth Rs 1,262 cr

Kalpataru Power Transmission arm JMC Projects has won new orders worth Rs 1,262 crore.Kalpataru Power Transmission Projects arm JMC Projects , a civil engineering and EPC company has secured new orders of Rs 1,262 crore received orders of R...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021