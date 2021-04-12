Hinota in MP's Damoh goes into self-imposed lockdown amid COVID-19 surge

Amid rising cases of COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh, locals in Hinota town of Damoh district observed self-imposed lockdown on Saturday and Sunday. Speaking to ANI, Ramgopal, a local of Hinota said, "Shopkeepers have voluntarily decided to keep their shops shut for two days. It can be further extended."

Another local said that the people of Hinota town of Hata block did not wait for any administrative orders and imposed a weekly self-lockdown of two days isolating themselves in their houses. "People feel that the way the infection is spreading, imposing a lockdown was the only option left to curb the rising cases, so they have taken this step voluntarily," said another local Sanjay.

Meanwhile, locals attacked a team of government officials when they tried to enforce a weekend lockdown in Naya Gaon, Chitrakoot yesterday. "In a locality, shops were open & around 15 people were drinking liquor. When police tried to chase them away, they pelted stones," said SHO Santosh Tiwari.

Yesterday, Madhya Pradesh reported 4,986 fresh COVID-19 cases, said the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

