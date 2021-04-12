COVID-19: Greater Mumbai civic body to appoint nodal officers for better coordination

As Maharashtra continues to remain the worst affected state by COVID-19, the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) on Monday decided to appoint nodal officers for accurate and even more proactive functioning of 24 ward war rooms and jumbo field hospitals respectively. According to the statement, these nodal officers will function in 2 shifts from 3 pm to 11 pm and 11 pm to 7 am. "These decisions will come into force with immediate effect," the release said.

The nodal officers for the ward war rooms and 7 jumbo field hospitals will be constantly in touch with each other. To facilitate allotment of beds to patients requiring beds and calling up the ward war rooms, especially between 11 pm and 7 am. All bed allotments between 11 pm and 7 am will be predominantly done in field hospitals only and fast track bed allotment will be ensured throughout the night by these nodal officers at ward war rooms and jumbo field hospitals respectively.

Maharashtra remained the worst-affected state with as many as 63,294 new cases, 34,008 recoveries and 349 deaths in the last 24 hours on Sunday. The total number of cases in the state now stands at 34,07,245. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)