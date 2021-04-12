Left Menu

IAF Commanders' Conference to be inaugurated on 15 Apr

The conference of apex level leadership is aimed at addressing the issues of IAF's operational capabilities in the times to come.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2021 18:56 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 18:56 IST
Air Force Commanders' Conference is a bi-annual conference held at Subroto Hall, Air Headquarters, Vayu Bhawan. Image Credit: ANI

The first bi-annual IAF Commanders' Conference for the year 2021 will be inaugurated by Hon'ble Raksha Mantri on 15 Apr 21 at Air Headquarters (Vayu Bhawan).

The conference of apex level leadership is aimed at addressing the issues of IAF's operational capabilities in the times to come. A series of discussions would be conducted over a period of three days to address strategies and policies related to capabilities that would give IAF a significant edge over its adversaries. Various welfare and Human Resource measures to improve HR and administrative efficiency will also be discussed.

Air Force Commanders' Conference is a bi-annual conference held at Subroto Hall, Air Headquarters, Vayu Bhawan. The Conference provides a forum to the senior leadership of the IAF to discuss critical issues pertaining to Operations, Maintenance and Administration. The conference is attended by the Air Officers Commanding-in-Chief of all Commands of IAF, all Principal Staff Officers and all Director Generals posted at Air HQ.

(With Inputs from PIB)

