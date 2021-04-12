Left Menu

VP Naidu praises Brahma Kumaris for being a women-led organisation

Referring to Gargi and Maitreyi - two renowned women scholars of Vedic times, Shri Naidu said that India has a rich history of women leaders in every field.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2021 18:58 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 18:58 IST
Recalling his meeting with the revered Dadi Janki at Shantivan campus of the Brahma Kumaris in 2019, the Vice President termed her as one of the foremost spiritual leaders of contemporary times. Image Credit: Twitter(@VPSecretariat)

The Vice President of India, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu today called for ending every form of gender discrimination in society and to ensure equal rights to women in every field of activity.

Releasing a Commemorative Postage Stamp in memory of the former chief of the Brahma Kumaris, Rajyogini Dadi Janki in New Delhi today, the Vice President praised the Brahma Kumaris for being a women-led organisation. He said that this worldwide movement has been an exemplary champion of empowerment and independence of women, demonstrating the fact that spiritual attainments transcend gender-based distinction.

Referring to Gargi and Maitreyi - two renowned women scholars of Vedic times, Shri Naidu said that India has a rich history of women leaders in every field. Mentioning that the divine feminine was worshipped in the form of 'Shakti' in ancient India, he called for reversing the decline in the values as reflected in widespread discrimination against women in society.

Recalling his meeting with the revered Dadi Janki at Shantivan campus of the Brahma Kumaris in 2019, the Vice President termed her as one of the foremost spiritual leaders of contemporary times. Calling Dadi an embodiment of calm and composure, he said that till the very end, she always practised what she preached. "The Brahma Kumaris spread across the world are a living example of the values and principles epitomized by Dadi's life", he added.

Urging the people to draw inspiration from Dadiji's life which was devoted to God and to the selfless service of humanity, the Vice President said that the world needs more healing voices like her. "Her teachings centred on Raja Yoga, her virtues of kindness, 'sewa' and simplicity are indeed worthy of emulation by all", he said and called for fighting social evils like gender discrimination, casteism and communalism to build a better India where everyone has equal opportunities and lives in complete harmony with others. He also said that Indian civilisational values of 'share and care' and 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' are the pathway to lasting world peace.

Stressing that spirituality is the basis of all religions, Shri Naidu said that only spiritual knowledge can ensure true peace, unity and harmony in the world. Observing that today's individualistic lifestyle has increased the possibility of conflict with one's social or natural environment, the Vice President said that spirituality unites an individual with his social and natural environment. When such harmony exists, one can contribute positively to society and the world, he said.

Shri Naidu expressed his satisfaction that the organizations like Brahma Kumaris are helping people by clearing their doubts/questions in easy and simple language, thus bringing peace and harmony in their lives.

Exhorting people to follow Dadi Janki's philosophy of taking joy in serving others, Shri Naidu urged everyone to help and support the needy during this ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

He said that it is a befitting tribute that the Government is releasing a postage stamp to mark the first anniversary of an extraordinary spiritual teacher.

The event was attended by the Union Minister, Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad, former Director of CBI, Shri DR Karthikeyan, Brahma Kumari Sister Asha, Bhrahma Kumari Sister Shivani, Shri Mruthunjaya and others. Members of Brahma Kumari from across the world also joined the event virtually.

(With Inputs from PIB)

