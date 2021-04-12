Left Menu

India Energy Dashboards Version 2.0 launched by NITI Aayog

India Energy Dashboards (IED) is an endeavour to provide single-window access to the energy data for the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2021 19:18 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 19:18 IST
India Energy Dashboards Version 2.0 launched by NITI Aayog
Controller’s Organisation and Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas is compiled in the Dashboards. Image Credit: Twitter(@NITIAayog)

The India Energy Dashboards Version 2.0 was launched by Dr Rajiv Kumar (Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog), Dr V K Saraswat (Member, NITI Aayog), Shri Amitabh Kant (CEO, NITI Aayog) and Dr Rakesh Sarwal (Additional Secretary, NITI Aayog). Secretaries from the Ministry of Coal, Ministry of Power, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, and Ministry of New and Renewable Energy attended the launch event.

India Energy Dashboards (IED) is an endeavour to provide single-window access to the energy data for the country. Energy data published/provided by Central Electricity Authority, Coal

Controller's Organisation and Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas is compiled in the Dashboards. NITI Aayog launched Version 1.0 in May 2017.

The key features of the enhanced version, India Energy Dashboards Version 2.0, are -

The IED provides time-series data from FY 2005-06 until FY 2019-20;

Enhanced data download – It enables easy downloading of data into convenient spreadsheet formats in a cleaner, more intuitive way;

IED provides data at sub-yearly frequencies as well. This includes monthly data and API linked data from some portals maintained by the government agencies. The monthly data is sourced from the monthly reports that are regularly published for the electricity, petroleum and natural gas sectors. API linked data from Saubhagya,

UJALA, PRAAPTI, and Vidyut PRAVAH has been incorporated in the portal;

A 'Feedback and Suggestions' forum for the engagement of energy data user community has been incorporated;

A semi-automated workflow/ issue-tracking system for managing periodic updates to the IED. The workflow system performs basic checks and data validation, helping to avoid incorrect data entry;

Addition of technical and financial data of electricity utilities available from the regulatory documents in the state of Maharashtra. Regulatory data specifically for the area served by the state-owned distribution utility – MSEDCL has been added. The Dashboards will include other states data in future.

Dr Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog, while launching the IED stated "IED is an endeavour to establish a central energy database of the country. With the rise of renewables and many other new energy technologies, the interplays between energy supply and demand sectors are now becoming increasingly critical. The scenario building exercise is the key as we need to seize today's opportunities to build a sustainable tomorrow."

Dr V K Saraswat, Member, NITI Aayog, stated reliable and robust energy data are critical for informed policymaking and investment decisions. "A strong cross-ministerial coordination of all the Energy Ministries is required for planning and policy implementation. IED is an initial step towards building a comprehensive, open, and freely accessible energy data portal for India."

Shri Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog, promulgated the need of one-stop destination for the energy data of the country."The goal is to turn data into information, and information into insights to inspire those in a position to make a difference. We are moving slowly into an era where big data is the starting point, not the end. So, the IED will continue to evolve and be a pillar around which robust energy decisions are taken in India."

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

-White House official says Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala to increase troops on borders

The Biden administration has secured agreements for Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala to place more troops on their borders, a White House official told Reuters on Monday amid the growing number of migrants arriving at the U.S.-Mexican border.The...

German conservatives to settle chancellor candidate question this week- Soeder

Germanys conservative bloc will this week settle the question of who should be their joint chancellor candidate in a September election, Bavarian leader Markus Soeder said on Monday.I think we will be in a position this week to reach a deci...

COVID-19: Over 74,000 more vaccinated in Delhi

A total of 74,397 beneficiaries received the coronavirus vaccine in the national capital in the last 24 hours, according to data shared by Delhis Health Department on Monday.As many as 21,45,265 people have been vaccinated. Out of these 17,...

Soccer-Who will win La Liga's three-way title race?

Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid and Barcelona are involved in a thrilling three-horse race for the La Liga crown in the closest run contest in Europes top five leagues. With eight games remaining, Atletico lead the standings on 67 points with ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021