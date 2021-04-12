Left Menu

With surge in Covid-19 cases, clercs urge Muslims to pray at home during Ramzan

With the holy month of Ramzan starting from Monday, the All India Imam Organisation held a meeting in New Delhi and asked Muslims to offer namaz at home, and advised them not to assemble in crowds at mosques because of the Covid-19 surge.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2021 20:06 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 20:06 IST
With surge in Covid-19 cases, clercs urge Muslims to pray at home during Ramzan
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

By Aiman Khan With the holy month of Ramzan starting from Monday, the All India Imam Organisation held a meeting in New Delhi and asked Muslims to offer namaz at home, and advised them not to assemble in crowds at mosques because of the Covid-19 surge.

Amid a surge in the COVID-19 cases in the country, Imams held meetings and appealed to follow the guidelines issued by the government. A meeting of the Imams of Delhi under the chairmanship of Dr. Umer Ahmad Ilyasi, Chief of All India Imam Organisation was geld at Imam House in New Delhi. In this meeting, Imams discussed how to improve the situation keeping in mind the rising outbreak of Coronavirus and the emphasis on applying masks with social distancing.

While Speaking to ANI Umer Ahmed Ilyasi said, "During Ramadan, most people will come to the mosques for Namaz, what the government is doing is at its own place, but we also have some responsibility, on which we have decided that along with social distancing, we will also offer Namaz and Tarabi and open Roza in our respective home and if there is a lot of emergencies, then get out of the house, because the way things are getting worse, we have to cooperate with each other," said Ilyasi. "I think that in view of Corona, and the way in which it is spreading, we have to try and offer our prayers in our house. And Roza too will have to be opened in your houses, it's Happy Ramadan month, do prayers that corona disease gets over as soon as possible," he added.

He also appealed to follow COVID guidelines as the Central and state governments have issued during Ramzan. "I want to mention that the way the corona is spreading is a matter of great sadness. In view of the same, we had a meeting of the core committee of the All India Imam Organization in Delhi, the moon is likely to be seen on Tuesday, and on Wednesday and it will be the first day of Roza," said the chief.

"We will follow the COVID guidelines as the Central and state governments have issued. There are about five and a half million mosques in India. We have told the Imams through those mosques that whatever guidelines are there, we have to believe that we have insisted that the masks should wear, sanitized your hand twice or thrice and please maintain social distancing frequently," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

TTD's claim on Hanuman's birthplace at Tirumala Hills creates stir in Karnataka

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams claim that Tirumala Hills is the abode of Lord Hanuman and they would release an evidence based book has created a stir in religious and archaeological circles as Hampi near Ballari is considered Kishkindh...

-White House official says Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala to increase troops on borders

The Biden administration has secured agreements for Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala to place more troops on their borders, a White House official told Reuters on Monday amid the growing number of migrants arriving at the U.S.-Mexican border.The...

German conservatives to settle chancellor candidate question this week- Soeder

Germanys conservative bloc will this week settle the question of who should be their joint chancellor candidate in a September election, Bavarian leader Markus Soeder said on Monday.I think we will be in a position this week to reach a deci...

COVID-19: Over 74,000 more vaccinated in Delhi

A total of 74,397 beneficiaries received the coronavirus vaccine in the national capital in the last 24 hours, according to data shared by Delhis Health Department on Monday.As many as 21,45,265 people have been vaccinated. Out of these 17,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021