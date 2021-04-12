Left Menu

People living near graveyards in Chhattisgarh's Durg complain of smoke from crematory

The rising number of deaths due to COVID-19 in Chhattisgarh's Durg district has affected the people living near the 'muktidham' in Ramnagar and Risali, as around 50 to 60 bodies are cremated throughout the day here.

Diwakar Bharti, Councillor, Ramnagar. Image Credit: ANI

The rising number of deaths due to COVID-19 in Chhattisgarh's Durg district has affected the people living near the 'muktidham' in Ramnagar and Risali, as around 50 to 60 bodies are cremated throughout the day here. More than 3,000 people living in the vicinity are disturbed by the smoke emanating from Muktidham (graveyard). According to some health experts, such smoke is considered harmful to health and so the public representatives and councillors have asked the authorities to arrange other open places for the funeral of dead bodies.

More than 1,000 people have died due to the COVID-19 so far in the Durg district. The district administration had determined that muktidhams in Ramnagar and Risali will be two among the sites where the last rites of all the bodies of COVID-19 patients will be performed. The contract workers, who burn the bodies, were seen without a mask, sanitiser or hand gloves.

Diwakar Bharti, Councillor, Ramnagar said, "People are facing health problems due to smoke coming from crematory in Durg. Around 70 dead bodies are being burnt here. A more serious matter is that dead bodies of people who died of COVID-19 and dead bodies of normal deaths are being burnt together. Locals have called me as they are worried and the authorities have said that they will not continue with the burning" Keshav Banchore, Councilor, Risali said, "The funeral rites of 35 bodies of COVID-19 victims were performed today. 50 to 60 bodies were burnt yesterday. Normally 3 to 4 bodies were burnt there per day. The sudden hike in the number has worried the locals and I have urged the district administration to address the issue." (ANI)

