Haryana govt stops wheat purchase in 18 mandis for 24 hours due to excess crop arrival

The Haryana government on Monday stopped the purchase of wheat in 18 'mandis' of the state for 24 hours due to excess arrival of the crop in these grain markets.

The state government has urged the farmers to bring their crops to their respective procurement centres only when they receive the SMS on their registered mobile phones for bringing their crops in the mandis, according to an official statement.

The farmers after registering themselves on 'Mera Fasal Mera Byora' crop registration portal can also change their schedule of bringing their crops as per their convenience, it said.

The statement added that a decision in this regard was taken in a review meeting regarding ongoing rabi procurement season 2021-22 held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here.

During the meeting, the chief minister was apprised by the officials that in 18 mandis of the state, due to excess arrival of wheat and less lifting of the crop, pilling of the crop has been reported.

Therefore, a decision has been taken to stop the procurement and not to issue gate pass to farmers in 18 mandis, including Radaur in Yamunanagar district, Thanesar, Pehowa, Ladwa, Babain and Ismailabad in Kurukshetra district, Taraori, Nilokheri, Indri, Assandh and Nissing in Karnal district, and Ambala City and Saha in Ambala district.

The mandis include Kaithal, Kalayat and Cheeka in Kaithal district, Gohana in Sonipat district, and Samalkha in Panipat district for the next 24 hours.

Besides this, orders have been given to open additional procurement centres for these mandis after taking consent from the deputy commissioners concerned. During the meeting, it was shared by the officials that these additional procurement centres would be set up wherever all the procurement arrangements have been made.

Meanwhile, an official spokesperson said that till Sunday, a total of 29.47 lakh tonne of wheat has arrived at 396 mandis/ procurement centres of the state, out of which a total of 15.69 lakh tonne of wheat has been procured.

Till April 11, an amount of Rs 149.28 crore has been transferred directly to the accounts of farmers whose crops have been procured.

Meanwhile, Haryana Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister J P Dalal said farmers in the state have been expressing satisfaction over the smooth procurement process going on in mandis across the state.

Dalal was speaking to reporters after inspecting the procurement process in the grain market at Rewari on Monday.

The minister said the Haryana government is procuring 10 crops on minimum support price including millet, groundnut, sunflower, wheat, paddy and mustard, and the farmers are getting payments directly into their accounts.

