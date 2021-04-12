Immune-boosting drug may help before lung cancer surgery

Its abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...
Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....
... ...
The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...
U.S. President Joe Biden told a meeting with executives from major companies to discuss the global chip shortage on Monday that he has bipartisan support for legislation to fund the semiconductor industry. He will urge Congress to invest 50...
Delhi Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Monday launched missed call number service to connect people to the Delhi Other Backward Class Commission so that they can avail the benefits of various government schemes, a statement sa...
Punjab Kings beat Rajasthan Royals by four runs in an IPL match in Mumbai....
An umbrella organisation of traders in Pune on Monday said it will extend support to the Maharashtra government if it imposes a full lockdown in the state to curb the rising cases of coronavirus.The Federation of Traders Association FTA, Pu...