Left Menu

SC seeks response from Centre, States regarding plea to establish Transgender Welfare Board

The Supreme Court on Monday sought responses from the Centre and State governments on a petition seeking direction to establish Transgender Welfare Board to address the social welfare issues of transgenders.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2021 23:36 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 23:35 IST
SC seeks response from Centre, States regarding plea to establish Transgender Welfare Board
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Monday sought responses from the Centre and State governments on a petition seeking direction to establish Transgender Welfare Board to address the social welfare issues of transgenders. A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India, SA Bobde issued notice to the Central and State governments on the plea filed by Kinner Maa Ek Samajik Sanstha Trust and asked them to file affidavits stating their stand.

The plea filed through its Trust's President Salma Umar Khan Sakerker also sought direction to appoint a standing committee comprising Station House Officers and human rights and social activists to promptly investigate reports of gross abuses by the police against transgenders. "Transgender people should be treated with the same dignity and respect as anyone else and be able to live and be respected, according to their gender identity, but these people often face serious discrimination and mistreatment at work, school, and in their families and communities," stated the plea.

The petition said that transgender people are deprived of social and cultural participation and hence they have restricted access to education, health care and public places which further deprives them of the Constitutional guarantee of equality before the law and equal protection of laws. "The community is facing neglect, isolation, insult, social ostracisation are due to transprejudice that runs deeps in the society and transgenders are still considered untouchable in India," the plea said.

It added that the main problems that are being faced by the transgender community are discrimination, unemployment, lack of educational facilities, homelessness, lack of medical facilities, depression, hormone pill abuse, tobacco and alcohol abuse, penectomy, and problems related to marriage and adoption. "The right to recognition as a person before the law is guaranteed in numerous international human rights conventions, and is a fundamental aspect of affirming the dignity and worth of each person," it said.

"Legal gender recognition is also an essential element of others fundamental rights - including to privacy, to freedom of expression, to be free from arbitrary arrest, and rights related to employment, education, health, security, access to justice, and the ability to move freely," it added. The petition said that in 2014, the Supreme Court delivered its judgment in the National Legal Services Authority vs Union of India case in which it recognised the rights of transgender people in India and laid down a series of measures for securing transgender people's rights by mandating the prohibition of discrimination, recommending the creation of welfare policies.

"The Parliament passed the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act in 2019 and the statutory provisions of the Act prohibit discrimination against transgender people. But the Act violates the NALSA judgment on various fronts," the plea said. It said the Act violates the NALSA judgement by failing to provide reservations in admissions to educational institutions and public appointments by treating the transgender community as socially and educationally backward classes of citizens.

"The Parliament passed the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act in 2019 that gives the District Magistrate (DM) the power to recognise a person as trans, while the NALSA judgment of the Supreme Court allowed self-identification of gender," it added. The petition further stated that the NALSA judgment had further said that any insistence on SRS (sex reconstruction surgery) was illegal and stressed that self-determination of gender is integral to one's personality and dignity. However, the 2019 Act specifies that to identify as male or as female, one must supply proof of surgery to the magistrate. Activists say this gives immense power to the DM, leading to the possibility of arbitrariness and misuse. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Philippines to ease some tough COVID-19 restrictions and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

White House zeros in on chip shortage in meeting with company officials

U.S. President Joe Biden told a meeting with executives from major companies to discuss the global chip shortage on Monday that he has bipartisan support for legislation to fund the semiconductor industry. He will urge Congress to invest 50...

EU chief adviser says credibility of green finance rules at risk

The head of the group advising the European Union on its green finance rules has urged Brussels to resist political pressure to weaken them, saying the credibility of the regulation is at stake.The EU is racing to meet an April 21 deadline ...

MMA-'The fight is off' McGregor tells Poirier in Twitter spat

Irelands Conor McGregor has told Dustin Poirier their third fight scheduled for July 10 is off after the pair quarrelled on Twitter over a 500,000 donation to the Americans charity. Former two-weight UFC champion McGregor said earlier this ...

Soccer-Injury misery drags on for Everton's Gbamin

Everton midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamins injury woes continued on Monday after a knee problem ruled him out of his clubs Premier League match at Brighton Hove Albion. The Ivorian has played only three games and made one start since joining...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021