Left Menu

U.S. denies involvement in Iran nuclear site incident

A U.S. official speaking on condition of anonymity said Washington had no reason to believe Tehran would change its approach because of the Natanz incident, but added "it's too soon to say." He also echoed the view put forward last week by a senior State Department official that Tehran's demands that Washington remove all sanctions imposed by the Trump administration since 2017 would lead to an impasse.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-04-2021 02:08 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 01:51 IST
U.S. denies involvement in Iran nuclear site incident
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The White House on Monday denied having played any role in a power outage at an Iranian nuclear site and declined to comment on whether Israeli sabotage was to blame or whether the incident might impair efforts to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. "The U.S. was not involved in any manner," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in response to questions. "We have nothing to add on speculation about the causes or the impacts."

Iran accused arch-foe Israel of sabotaging the Natanz uranium enrichment plant and vowed revenge for an attack that appeared to be latest episode in a long-running covert war. Israel opposes Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with major powers, an accord that Iran and U.S. President Joe Biden are trying to revive after his predecessor, Donald Trump, abandoned it three years ago.

Israel, whose existence Iran does not recognize, has yet to formally comment, but multiple Israeli media outlets quoted unnamed intelligence sources as saying Israel's Mossad spy service successfully sabotaged the underground complex. Iran and the major powers described as "constructive" the talks last week to salvage the nuclear deal, whose core bargain involved limiting Iran's nuclear activities in return for the lifting of U.S. and other international sanctions.

Trump reneged on the pact in 2018 by reimposing harsh U.S. economic sanctions, prompting Iran to breach many of the nuclear restrictions from 2019. The indirect talks in Vienna, in which mainly European diplomats are shuttling between the remaining parties to the deal and the United States, are expected to resume on Wednesday.

Psaki said she expected them to be "difficult and long," adding "we have not been given any indication about a change in participation," by Iran. A U.S. official speaking on condition of anonymity said Washington had no reason to believe Tehran would change its approach because of the Natanz incident, but added "it's too soon to say."

He also echoed the view put forward last week by a senior State Department official that Tehran's demands that Washington remove all sanctions imposed by the Trump administration since 2017 would lead to an impasse. "If their position is ...we have to lift everything, and we have to lift it up front, and then they verify it, and then they take their first step, that's a recipe for paralysis," he said. "We hope that they will take a more pragmatic approach."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; 'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback and more

LG WING dual-screen phone available for just Rs 29,999 in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden open to gas tax increase, electric vehicle user fee -media report

President Joe Biden told lawmakers at a White House meeting on Monday he was open to raising the gas tax by 5 cents to pay for his infrastructure bill, an ABC News reporter said on Twitter, citing comments by Democratic U.S. Representative ...

Police say U.S. officer in Black man's killing mistakenly fired gun instead of Taser

The fatal police shooting of a 20-year-old Black man in a Minneapolis suburb appeared to be an accidental discharge by an officer who drew her gun instead of a Taser during a struggle at a traffic stop, the citys police chief said on Monday...

Entertainment News Roundup: Dwayne Johnson would run for U.S. President if people want him; French audiences develop a taste for window theatre and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Top Gun sequel delayed in summer movie setback for theatersParamount Pictures has pushed the release Tom Cruise movie Top Gun Maverick to November from July, the studio said on Fri...

Health News Roundup: Ireland is latest country to restrict use of AstraZeneca vaccine; UK reports highest number of new COVID cases since April 1 and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Gilead to stop late-stage study of COVID-19 treatmentGilead Sciences Inc said on Monday it had decided to stop a late-stage trial of its intravenous treatment, Veklury, in high-risk non-h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021