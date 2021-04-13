BBMP orders to set up COVID care centres in Bengaluru

The Chief Commissioner of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Gaurav Gupta on Monday ordered to set up COVID care centers amid the surge in the COVID-19 cases in Bengaluru. Gupta, while holding a review meeting regarding the spread of COVID-19 in Bengaluru, said, "As COVID-19 cases are rising in the city, COVID care centers must be set up as per requirement at the zonal level. 50 per cent beds must be reserved immediately in private hospitals."

The BBMP Commissioner further said that more swab collection teams should be deployed and ordered the officials to take necessary action within 24 hours of the test. He also requested the Karnataka state government to supply the required vaccine needed in the city.

Chief Secretary of BBMP Ravikumar, Principal Secretary Tushar Girinath, Zonal Commissioners Tulsi Maddineni, Ravindra, Manoj Jain, Rajendra Cholan, Reddy Shankara Babu, Randeep, Basavaraj, all zonal coordinators, zonal commissioners, chief health officer, and all zonal health officers were also present at the meeting. According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 69,244 active COVID-19 cases in Karnataka while total cases in the state have mounted to 9,83,157. (ANI)

