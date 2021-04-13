Left Menu

J-K: Devotees offer prayers at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine on 1st day of Navratri

Decked up with attractive and colourful lights, Mata Vaishno Devi temple in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra on Tuesday welcomed pilgrims on the first day of 'Navratri' with all COVID-19 protocols in place.

ANI | Reasi (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 13-04-2021 09:29 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 09:29 IST
J-K: Devotees offer prayers at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine on 1st day of Navratri
Devotees reached the Mata Vaishno Devi temple in Katra on Tuesday for darshan on the first day of Navratri. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Decked up with attractive and colourful lights, Mata Vaishno Devi temple in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra on Tuesday welcomed pilgrims on the first day of 'Navratri' with all COVID-19 protocols in place. Every year thousands of pilgrims from across the country visit Mata Vaishno Devi in Navratras, however this year due to the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) has made elaborate arrangements to facilitate the pilgrims. The devotees coming from different states for 'darshan' have to present their negative COVID-19 RT-PCR report upon entering the temple.

"We have to present negative RT-PCR report upon entering the temple. The temple administration has made good arrangements for precautions against COVID-19. I pray that this infection is eliminated soon," said a devotee from Delhi. According to Katra Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Kuljeet Singh, sanitisation of temple premises has been intensified and pilgrims who will be arriving by trains will undergo COVID-19 tests at railway stations.

"Sanitisation of temple premises has been intensified. Pilgrims arriving by trains will undergo tests at the railway station," said Singh. Ramesh Kumar, Chief Executive Officer of Shree Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, visited the temple on Monday to inspect the arrangements made for devotees and also reviewed the arrangements made at the travel registration counters at various places in Katra.

Thermal scanners and hand sanitising dispensers have been put in many places. A sanitisation drive is going on and pilgrims are being tested for COVID-19 on their arrival at the Katra railway station, temple officials said. The celebrations of Sharad (autumn) Navratri involve worshipping Goddess Durga and her nine forms. The festival is celebrated in different ways across the country. Over the next nine days, devotees offer their prayers to Goddess Durga and observe fasts.

Also known as Sharad Navratri, the occasion is believed to mark Goddess Durga's victory over demon Mahishasura, signifying the victory of good over evil. The 10th day of Sharad Navratri is celebrated as Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; 'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Microsoft to buy AI firm Nuance for $16 bln to boost healthcare business

Microsoft Corp said on Monday it would buy artificial intelligence and speech technology firm Nuance Communications Inc for about 16 billion, as it builds out its cloud strategy for healthcare and enterprise customers. The deal comes after ...

Dr Reddy's receives DCGI approval for COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik for restricted emergency use

Drug major Dr Reddys Laboratories on Tuesday said it has received approval from Indian drug regulator for restricted emergency use of COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik in the country.The company has received the permission from the Drug Controller G...

Microsoft to buy AI firm Nuance Communications for about $16 bln in healthcare push

Microsoft Corp said on Monday it would buy artificial intelligence and speech technology firm Nuance Communications Inc for about 16 billion in cash, as it builds out its cloud strategy for healthcare.The deal comes as both companies, which...

Microsoft to buy AI firm Nuance Communications in $19.7 bln deal in healthcare push

Microsoft Corp said on Monday it would buy artificial intelligence and speech technology firm Nuance Communications Inc in a 19.7 billion deal including net debt, as it seeks to bolster its cloud strategy for healthcare.The deal comes as bo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021