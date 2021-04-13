Two Al-Badar terrorists, 3 associates held with arms in J-K's Handwara

Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday said that it has arrested two terrorists and three associates of the proscribed terror outfit Al-Badar and seized arms and ammunition from their possession in Handwara.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday said that it has arrested two terrorists and three associates of the proscribed terror outfit Al-Badar and seized arms and ammunition from their possession in Handwara. According to the police following specific information, a joint checkpoint was established by police, 32 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and 92 battalion of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at Kachloo crossing on Baramulla-Handwara highway.

"During the search, three people riding a motorcycle were found in suspicious condition who tried to escape from the spot but were apprehended by the search team," police said. The three have been identified as Mohammad Yaseen Rather, Showkat Ahmad Ganie and Gh Nabi Rather, all residents of Kachloo Qaziabad village.

During questioning, it emerged that the trio was working with Al-Badar as Over Ground Workers (OGWs) and they were providing logistic support, food, and shelter to the terror outfit. "They were also helping to create an OGW network for the terror outfits and were identifying safe routes for their movement." A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against the apprehended and further investigation is underway, police said.

It was also revealed during the interrogation that the arrested persons disclosed that two other persons known to them have recently joined the terrorist ranks and were operating in the Handwara area. Accordingly, Handwara Police along with 21 RR launched a cordon and search operation in the forest area of Baderkali. During the search operation, two persons along with arms and ammunition were arrested. They have been identified as Saleem Yousuf Rather and Iqhlaq Ahmad Sheikh, residents of Watergam.

The duo has joined terrorist ranks recently and were planning to attack security forces installations, Pancha, sarpanches and others to create violence in the area. They have been arrested and further investigation is going on, police informed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

