Amplus acquires 7.2 MWp rooftop solar projects from Sterling and Wilson

Amplus Solar on Tuesday said it has acquired 7.2 MWp rooftop solar projects from Sterling and Wilson.

Amplus Solar, Asia's leading solar energy company, has acquired 17 On-site operational solar projects from Sterling and Wilson Private Ltd, totaling 7.2 MWp, the company said in a statement.

Spread over Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Telangana, and Karnataka, these 17 projects have been supplying solar power to 13 leading industrial, commercial, and institutional customers.

This addition further augments their existing portfolio of 800+ MWp catering to 200+ top-notch C&I (commercial and industrial) customer base.

''The addition of these assets to our portfolio furthers our commitment to promote the growth of renewable energy in India and provide outstanding service to our ever-increasing customer base.

''We remain open to the acquisition of assets that meet our standards and add Amplus' operational excellence to these assets,'' Amplus Solar CEO and MD Sanjeev Aggarwal said.

Amplus Solar is Asia's leading distributed energy company, providing low carbon solutions to industrial and commercial customers through both on-site solar projects (rooftop and ground-mounted) and off-site solar farms. It owns a portfolio of 800+ MWp of distributed solar assets.

A member of Petronas Group, Malaysia, Amplus is headquartered in Gurugram.

Amplus has recently entered the residential solar segment with the brand HomeScape that has already provided high-quality solar residential systems to over 600 customers to date.

Amplus is also diversifying into battery storage, energy efficiency, and electric mobility to cater to evolving market and customer requirements.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)