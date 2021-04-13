Left Menu

Goa Chief Minister extends greetings on Gudi Padwa

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday extended his greetings to the people of Goa on the occasion of Gudi Padwa.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 13-04-2021 15:22 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 15:22 IST
Goa Chief Minister extends greetings on Gudi Padwa
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday extended his greetings to the people of Goa on the occasion of Gudi Padwa. The Chief Minister in his message stated, "Gudi Padwa festival is celebrated on the first day of the Chaitra month to mark the beginning of the New year as per the lunisolar Hindu calendar. This festival is also known to be a harbinger of joy and prosperity to everyone,"

The Chief Minister further said, "I pray Gudi Padwa becomes a new beginning of our dreams, hopes, and happiness. May this wonderful year bring success, happiness, and best health to each one of us". Earlier, Goa Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Gudi Padwa and said the festival reaffirms commitment to the principle of unity amidst diversity.

Celebrated in the first month of Chaitra, Gudi Padwa is primarily celebrated by the people in Maharashtra and Goa. The auspicious festival derives its name from two words -- 'gudi' which is the flag of Lord Brahma and 'padwa' which signifies the first day of the phase of the moon. The occasion signals the onset of the warmer days and the spring season. It is known by various names in different parts of the country, such as Ugadi in Kannada or Naba Barsha in West Bengal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; 'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Decision on excise duty cut on petrol, diesel when time comes: CBIC chairman

The government will look to reduce prices of petrol and diesel through a cut in taxes when the time comes, the head of the agency responsible for excise and other indirect tax collections said on Tuesday.Record excise duty on petrol and die...

Argentine town bears scars of poverty as pandemic sharpens economic crisis

In a run-down part of Manzanares, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, the scars of poverty are clear. People cook with firewood. Some have no electricity, gas or running water. Children play barefoot with old toys next to rudimentary homes.It...

Lawyer: Egypt releases activist after 18 months of detention

Egyptian authorities on Tuesday released an activist known for his outspoken criticism of the government after he spent more than a year and a half in pre-trial detention, his lawyer said.Khaled Dawoud, an opposition leader and former head ...

J-K: Marriage celebrations return as guns fall silent along LoC

As India and Pakistan adhere to ceasefire agreement after years of cross-border shelling, marriage celebrations have silently returned to villages along the Line of Control LoC in Jammu and Kashmir.Director General of Military Operations DG...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021