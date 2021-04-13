Left Menu

L&T bags 300 MW solar project in Saudi Arabia

Infrastructure major Larsen Toubro LT on Tuesday said it has bagged a 300-MW solar power project in Saudi Arabia. Madhava Das, Whole-Time Director Senior Executive Vice President Utilities, LT said.In Saudi Arabia, LT recently won a solar project of 1.5 gigawatt GW.

L&T bags 300 MW solar project in Saudi Arabia

Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Tuesday said it has bagged a 300-MW solar power project in Saudi Arabia. The engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) order has been received from the consortium of Masdar, EDF Renewables and Nesma Company, L&T said in a statement. The renewables arm of L&T's Power Transmission & Distribution Business has secured the go-ahead to begin constructing the 300 MW Jeddah solar PV power plant in Saudi Arabia, it said.

''We are thankful and happy to be a part of establishing major solar projects awarded under the umbrella of Saudi Arabia's pioneering National Renewable Energy Programme (NREP) marking yet another milestone in our green technology path to enable clean energy transition,'' T. Madhava Das, Whole-Time Director & Senior Executive Vice President (Utilities), L&T said.

In Saudi Arabia, L&T recently won a solar project of 1.5 gigawatt (GW).

