Delhi Metro penalises 515 commuters for violating COVID-19 norms
As Delhi grapples with the fourth wave of COVID-19, the Delhi Metro Railway Corporation on Monday penalised 515 commuters for violating coronavirus safety norms.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2021 18:23 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 18:23 IST
As Delhi grapples with the fourth wave of COVID-19, the Delhi Metro Railway Corporation on Monday penalised 515 commuters for violating coronavirus safety norms. Taking to Twitter, the DMRC appealed to all to follow safety protocols and counsel others to do the same.
"To ensure our travel guidelines are being followed, Delhi Metro's Flying Squads penalised 515 commuters on 12 April 2021 for not wearing a face mask properly & following social distancing. Let us all follow the protocols & politely counsel others to do the same," DMRC tweeted. Delhi reported 11,491 new COVID-19 cases and 72 related deaths the day before, which is its highest single-day spike till date, informed the health department of the national capital.
Amidst the rising number of COVID cases in the national capital, some of the migrant workers have started returning to their native places in fear of the imposition of lockdown. According to the state health department, the infection tally in the national capital has gone up to 7,36,688 and a total of 11,355 fatalities due to the disease have been recorded so far.
In view of the rapidly rising cases, the Delhi government has imposed a night curfew in the national capital from 10 pm to 5 am on April 6 till April 30. (ANI)
