Air quality in Delhi-NCR likely to improve marginally over next couple of days

The air quality over Delhi-NCR is likely to improve marginally and remain in the moderate category on Wednesday and Thursday. As per an official release, the air quality remained in the poor to moderate category on Tuesday. The predominant pollutant is PM10 because of higher dust concentration.

"The predominant surface wind is likely to be coming from west directions of Delhi with wind speed 6-18 kmph and partly cloudy sky on Wednesday," the release stated. "The predominant surface wind is likely to be coming from northwest directions of Delhi with wind speed 5-18 kmph and partly cloudy sky on Thursday," it added.

Higher dust concentration is likely over parts of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. A digital round-table conference was held on April 12 to 13 to address the issue of air pollution in the city.

As per government agencies, an Air Quality Index (AQI) within the range of 0-5 is regarded as 'good', 51-100 is 'satisfactory', 101-200 is 'moderate', 201-300 is 'poor' and 301-400 is 'very poor' and 401-500 is considered 'severe'. (ANI)

