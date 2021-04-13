Left Menu

NHAI makes use of Network Survey Vehicle mandatory to improve road quality

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Tuesday informed that it has made mandatory to use Network Survey Vehicle (NSV) to carry out road condition survey at the time of certifying completion of the project and every six months thereafter.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2021 19:09 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 19:09 IST
NHAI makes use of Network Survey Vehicle mandatory to improve road quality
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Tuesday informed that it has made mandatory to use Network Survey Vehicle (NSV) to carry out road condition survey at the time of certifying completion of the project and every six months thereafter. "Carrying out road condition survey using NSV on the National Highways has been made mandatory at the time of certifying completion of the project and every six months thereafter. The provision has also been included as a part of the standard bidding document of consultancy services," read an official statement from NHAI.

"The deployment will help in enhancing the overall quality of the highways as NSV uses the latest survey techniques such as high-resolution digital camera for 3600 imagery, record images or videos at regular intervals, Laser Road Profilometer and other related technology for the measurement of distresses in the road surface," the statement added. "NSV will also help to collate data to analyse the road condition including measurement of the road surface, surface cracking, potholes and patches. Apart from this, NSV will also provide data insights relating to side drains, road furniture etc," it said.

The NHAI said that the data collected through the NSV survey shall be uploaded on NHAI's AI-based portal DataLake, where it will be analysed by Road Asset Management Cell (RAMS Cell) to assess the condition or roughness of the road to prioritise for the maintenance. According to the release, the data thus collected will help in maintaining up to date asset inventory and road assets condition status and apart from delivering vital information on road network planning, providing relevant information on other aspects such as the development of road safety measures, it will also assist in developing highway maintenance strategies, analysis of maintenance and selection of optimal maintenance regime.

"The data collected through NSV surveys will highlight deficiencies in road conditions, prompting BOT operators or NHAI officials to take corrective steps to bring the road condition to the desired level. This will further result in better upkeep of National Highways, leading to more comfort and better travel experience for highways users," it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; 'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

KPs take to social media and resolve to celebrate Navreh in Kashmir 'next year'

Donning traditional robes and holding thalis, hundreds of displaced Kashmiri Pandits took to social media and vowed to make concerted efforts to celebrate next years Navreh in the valley with friends and relatives.Miles away from their home...

NGT does not have powers to strike down laws, says SC

The National Green Tribunal does not have the powers to examine validity of laws or strike them down, the Supreme Court said on Tuesday.A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde made the observation while hearing an appeal challenging Secti...

Monsoon to be 'healthy normal' this year: Skymet

The Southwest monsoon, which brings more than 75 per cent of the countrys rainfall during June-September, will be normal this year, Skymet Weather, a private weather forecaster said on Tuesday.The north India plains, along with a few parts ...

U.S. pauses J&J COVID-19 vaccine over rare blood clots

U.S. federal health agencies on Tuesday recommended pausing the use of Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine after six women under 50 who had received it developed rare blood clots, dealing a fresh setback to efforts to tackle the pandemic. Fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021