Official: Iran to enrich uranium to highest level ever

An Iranian nuclear negotiator says Tehran will begin enriching uranium to 60 per cent purity after an attack on its Natanz nuclear facility, higher than the program ever has before.

Abbas Araghchi made the comment Tuesday in Vienna.

He was quoted by the state-run IRNA news agency.

Iran had been enriching up to 20 per cent. That is a short technical step to weapons-grade levels.

The International Atomic Energy Agency did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Press TV, the Iranian state television's English-language arm, separately said that the IAEA had been informed of the move. It said the enrichment would begin as of Wednesday.

The broadcaster also quoted the negotiator as saying Iran would introduce another 1,000 centrifuges at Natanz, without elaborating.

