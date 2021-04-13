President greets on eve of birth anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar

The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind has greeted fellow citizens on the eve of the birth anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar.

In a message, the President has said, "On the birth anniversary of the architect of the Constitution of India, Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, I extend my heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all the fellow citizens.

All through his inspiring life, Dr Ambedkar charted his unique path in the midst of extreme adversity and earned commendations for his extraordinary and multi-faceted achievements.

He was an ardent advocate of human rights, who set up the 'Bahishkrit Hitakarini Sabha' with the aim of improving the socio-economic status of the people of deprived communities of India and for the spread of education amongst them. Dr Ambedkar envisioned a better and just society and fought for it throughout his life. He wanted to create a modern India where there would be no prejudice on the basis of caste or any other reason; where women and communities subjected to backwardness for centuries would enjoy equity of economic and social rights.

On the occasion of Dr Ambedkar's birth anniversary, let us resolve to imbibe his ideals in our lives by learning from his life and ideas and contribute towards building a strong and prosperous India."

(With Inputs from PIB)