Left Menu

India & EU’s ‘Union of Diversity’ share values of Democracy & Rule of Law: Goyal

Talking about COVID-19, the Minister said that the year 2020 has tested the world’s resolve and determination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2021 19:58 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 19:58 IST
India & EU’s ‘Union of Diversity’ share values of Democracy & Rule of Law: Goyal
Shri Goyal said that after the gradual unlocking, Government’s efforts brought the economy back to near normalcy. Image Credit: ANI

Minister of Railways, Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs and Food & Public Distribution, Shri Piyush Goyal today said that India can prove to be the most natural ally for the European Union (EU). Addressing the ambassadors of the EU member states today, he said that the Partnership of the EU and India can emerge as a model of Good governance, Growth & Development.

Shri Goyal said that India & the EU's 'Union of Diversity' shares values of Democracy & Rule of Law. They also share strong economic, socio-cultural, strategic and political ties. He said that India and the EU are one of the world's largest markets. EU countries collectively are the largest trading partner for India, as well as one of the largest investors in India. India-EU import-export flows are balanced and complementary. India-EU collaboration in research and innovation has expanded significantly, and there is a large scope for further enhancement of engagement.

Talking about COVID-19, the Minister said that the year 2020 has tested the world's resolve and determination. He said that India imposed the strictest lockdown as we strongly believe "Lives matter". During the lockdown, we were able to prepare ourselves and our infrastructure like ventilators, ICU beds, PPE kits, etc. Despite the lockdown, we met our international commitments, particularly in services & didn't allow any value chain to get affected. We ensured essentials commodities like food grains, vegetables, milk, medicine etc reached each home, he added.

Shri Goyal said that after the gradual unlocking, Government's efforts brought the economy back to near normalcy. It maintained a delicate balance between lives & livelihoods. He said that the Government is conscious of the fact that COVID-19 numbers in the 2nd wave are even more worrisome. He assured that the government is taking various steps to control the pandemic, while also protecting livelihoods.

Shri Goyal said that during COVID-19, investments have fallen worldwide, but they have grown in India. It shows that the world also appreciates & recognises India's true potential, which is clearly evident by record FDI and Portfolio numbers, even during the COVID-19 year.

The Minister said that as the aftermath of the crisis is unfolding, Prime Minister with a spirit of "turning crisis into opportunity" gave a clarion call for Aatmanirbhar Bharat i.e. Self-Reliant India. He said that Aatmanirbhar Bharat does not mean being protectionist but it focuses on producing for India & the world – idea is to make India Global Manufacturing Hub, particularly in areas where our country has competitive strength.

Shri Goyal said that the combination of India's manufacturing & the EU's innovation capacity can be a game-changer. Calling for Resilient India-EU relations, he said that India & the EU should look at vast areas of Convergence. He said that India looks forward to advancing the negotiations towards an agreement between India & the EU on Investment facilitation & Protection for a mutually beneficial outcome. He emphasised the need for proportional & simultaneous discussions on both trade & investment, so that, we have a balanced outcome for both parties. The Minister called for Early Harvest agreements, which he said are fully WTO compliant. He called for addressing the Non-tariff barriers on both sides.

Shri Goyal said that following the principles of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', India has sent more than 65 million COVID-19 vaccines to over 80 countries around the world. He said that India has proposed a TRIPS waiver at WTO for a limited period so that humanity at large could have access to the COVID-19 related products, and sought the support of the EU on the issue.

Shri Goyal also stated that WTO Reforms are a shared objective of India & the EU. He said that he is looking forward to working with the European counterparts to pave the way for the EU-India Summit in Porto in May this year.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Will Crash Landing on You Season 2 ever happen? What we know more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi temples adhere to COVID guidelines; devotees accept changes in stride

Amid a rising number of COVID-19 cases, major temples in Delhi decided on new ways to offer darshan facilities for devotees on the first day of Navratri on Tuesday.While some places like the Kalkaji temple opted for a carefully-controlled p...

Not in favour of imposing lockdown: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij

A day after the Haryana government imposed a night curfew to check the rising number of COVID-19 cases, Home Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday ruled out the possibility of lockdown in the state and asserted that COVID-related guidelines will be ...

Maha Govt to provide three kg wheat and two kg rice free for next one month to every poor and needy person while coronavirus-induced restrictions are in place: Uddhav Thackeray.

Maha Govt to provide three kg wheat and two kg rice free for next one month to every poor and needy person while coronavirus-induced restrictions are in place Uddhav Thackeray....

Seville to be host city for Laureus World Sports Awards 2021

The Spanish city of Seville will host the 22nd Laureus World Sports Awards on May 6 in a virtual ceremony owing to the raging COVID-19 pandemic.Among the many big names who have had a year to remember and who will be in contention for the a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021