Left Menu

West Darfur clashes force 1,860 refugees to cross into neighbouring Chad

The refugees, mostly women, children and the elderly have fled homes in villages near the border, in the aftermath of deadly clashes that started on 3 April.

UNHCR | Updated: 13-04-2021 22:31 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 22:31 IST
West Darfur clashes force 1,860 refugees to cross into neighbouring Chad
Refugees arriving in Chad speak of houses and properties being destroyed, and of sites hosting displaced people being targeted. Image Credit: Twitter(@GermanyUN)

Recent intercommunal clashes in El Geneina, in Sudan's West Darfur State, have forced 1,860 refugees to cross into neighbouring Chad in the past week.

The refugees, mostly women, children and the elderly have fled homes in villages near the border, in the aftermath of deadly clashes that started on 3 April. The resurging violence has reportedly left 144 people dead and more than 230 injured. In the meantime, humanitarian agencies are trying to establish the exact number of newly displaced people within West Darfur, which is estimated to be in the thousands.

Refugees arriving in Chad speak of houses and properties being destroyed, and of sites hosting displaced people being targeted. Some of the new arrivals had already been displaced by earlier clashes last year and in January this year.

El Geneina is only 20 kilometres away from the Sudan-Chad border. Refugees have crossed near the town of Adré, in Ouaddaï province and are currently being hosted just 200 metres away from the volatile border.

UNHCR teams from our nearby office in Farchana have rushed to receive refugees. Our staff report conditions on the ground being dire with displaced families staying in the open or under the little shade of trees or makeshift shelters, with barely any protection from the elements in an area where temperature can rise to 40 degrees Celsius during the day. Food and water are also urgently needed.

UNHCR, with our government counterpart and humanitarian partners, are on the ground and coordinating the humanitarian response. The priority is to relocate the refugees to a safer location where essential assistance and access to health can be provided, and quarantine measures against COVID-19 implemented.

Ouaddai province where the new arrivals are crossing already hosts 145,000 Darfurian refugees and UNHCR expects the influx to continue if security is not quickly restored in Darfur.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Will Crash Landing on You Season 2 ever happen? What we know more

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

SC stays arrest of coal scam accused Anup Majee till April 15

The Supreme Court on Tuesday extended interim relief from arrest to businessman Anup Majee, an accused in West Bengals alleged illegal coal mining and transportation scam, till Thursday. An apex court bench, headed by Justice Dr D Y Chandra...

UN rights experts urge Tanzania and Burundi to respect rights of refugees

UN human rights experts today called on the governments of Tanzania and Burundi to respect the rights of refugees and asylum seekers who have fled Burundi, deploring reports of enforced disappearances, torture, forced returns and repression...

Sports News Roundup: Stephen Curry (53) makes Warriors history in win; Anthony Stolarz's 46 saves help Ducks dump Sharks and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.NBA roundup Stephen Curry 53 makes Warriors history in winStephen Curry became the all-time leading scorer in Golden State Warriors history with the ninth 50-point game of his career, exp...

2 officials held for taking bribe

Two government officials and a middleman were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly taking bribe in two separate cases in Rajasthans Hanumangarh and Banswara districts, an official said.In Hanumangarh, a local revenue officer posted at the Wate...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021