Enough hospital beds available for COVID-19 patients, assures Delhi Health Minister

Amid a surge in Delhi's COVID-19 cases, Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said that there are enough hospital beds available for coronavirus patients.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2021 12:27 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 12:27 IST
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Amid a surge in Delhi's COVID-19 cases, Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said that there are enough hospital beds available for coronavirus patients. Speaking to the media, Jain said, "Currently we have 13,000 beds and there is no shortage of ventilators. Patients from Delhi and other states are being admitted."

Elaborating on the arrangements that have been made, the Health Minister said the Central government has provided 1,100 beds and talks are going on to add more hospital beds. He said that 286 out of 5,525 COVID Care Centres are occupied in Delhi. To set up more centres, banquets halls and hotels will be included soon, he added.

The Health Minister said that there is no slowdown in COVID cases, the numbers of coronavirus cases are rapidly increasing and appealed to people to stay home. "The numbers of hospital beds (for availability) is being revised twice a day on the Delhi Corona App," he said adding that people should visit hospitals only after going through the app.

A new surge of 13,468 COVID-19 cases -- the highest single-day spike so far -- and 81 deaths were reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours. According to the health department bulletin released on Tuesday evening, the total number of active cases in the city has gone up to 43,510. (ANI)

