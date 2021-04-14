Minor forced to lick spit in Bihar's Gaya, six held

Six persons were arrested in Gaya on Tuesday in connection with an incident where a minor was forced to lick the spit of another man. A video of a youth forced to lick spit has surfaced on social media. The minor can also be seen doing sit-ups holding his ears.

Investigating the matter, police arrested six persons. "The man had eloped with a woman of his own community. After his return, he was taken to panchayat where the incident happened. Six people have been arrested," said SSP, Gaya Aditya Kumar.

The youth eloped with a minor girl from the same village. The families of both the minors traced them and took them to the residence of the former mukhiya of the village. Presiding over the panchayat, the former mukhiya asked a villager to spit on the floor and forced the youth to lick it, according to the police. (ANI)

