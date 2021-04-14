NATO forces will leave together from Afghanistan, Blinken says

NATO forces will leave together from Afghanistan, Blinken saysReuters | Kabul | Updated: 14-04-2021 15:15 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 15:11 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that it was time for NATO allies to withdraw from Afghanistan and that the alliance would work on an adaptation phase, after Washington announced plans to end America's longest war after two decades.
"I am here to work closely with our allies, with the (NATO) secretary-general, on the principle that we have established from the start: In together, adapt together and out together," Blinken said in a televised statement at NATO headquarters.
NATO foreign and defence ministers will discuss their plans later on Wednesday via video conference.
