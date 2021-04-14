Left Menu

Limpopo Premier to launch Mopani District Development Model

During his State of the Province Address, Mathabatha reiterated the importance of rebuilding the province from the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 14-04-2021 17:09 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 17:09 IST
Mopani District’s vision is “to be the food basket of Southern Africa and the tourism destination of choice”. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Limpopo Premier Stanley Mathabatha will on Friday launch the Mopani District Development Model.

At the launch, Mathabatha will be joined by members of the Executive Council; Executive Mayor of Mopani District, Pule Shayi and all the five mayors from the local municipalities.

The District Development Model (DDM) is an "all of government" approach aimed at achieving the constitutional goal of cooperative governance through the strengthening of intergovernmental coordination in the planning, budgeting and implementation of government programmes.

This will ensure that all of the province's five districts have one district plan with one budget, which will promote the Khawuleza (hurry up) way of bringing services to the people.

"The DDM has also been adopted as a logical intergovernmental vehicle for integrating and coordinating the implementation of all of government's COVID–19 and Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF) response, as well as the Economic Recovery and Reconstruction Plans in the 52 district spaces dubbed 'Impact Zones'," the Premier's office said in a statement.

This includes the provision of quality healthcare, education, water, construction of roads, housing, job creation and more.

During the Office of the Premier budget speech, Mathabatha said a district-by-district approach to development is exactly what the country needs, as each district has its unique challenges and competitive advantages.

Mopani District's vision is "to be the food basket of Southern Africa and the tourism destination of choice".

The district carries some key pillars of the province for the growth of the economy like agriculture, mining, rich tourism destinations (Kruger National Park), and is home to the nutritious Mopani worm.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

